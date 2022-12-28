Bradley Beal's Updated Injury Status For Suns-Wizards Game

Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Washington, D.C.

For the game, they will be without star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (hamstring) ruled out Wednesday."

The former Florida star has played in 23 games and is averaging 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest on 52.7% shooting from the field.

On Tuesday evening, the Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-111, and Beal had 19 points, one rebound, five assists and two blocks in 30 minutes of playing time.

The Wizards come into the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak but are 3-7 in their last ten games.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference 14-21 record in 35 games, which has them 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

At home, the Wizards are 9-7 in 16 games hosted in Washington, D.C.

As for the Suns, they come into the matchup as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and coming off a 125-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Tennessee.

On the road, the Suns have struggled, going 6-10 in 16 games played outside of Arizona.

Earlier this month, the Wizards defeated the Suns 113-110 in Arizona.

NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma led the way with 29 points.