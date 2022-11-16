Skip to main content

Bradley Beal's Status For Thunder-Wizards Game

Bradley Beal is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.    

For the game, they have good news, because three-time All-Star Bradley Beal will be back in the starting lineup after missing five straight games due to healthy and safety protocols.   

Wizards: "Bradley Beal will be available tomorrow vs. OKC! #DCAboveAll"

The former Florida star is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest on 52.1% shooting from the field. 

Ironically, the Wizards have played well without him.  

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have been playing well.  

On the season, the Wizards are 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were not healthy, and finished as the 12th seed in the east, so this missed the postseason. 

If they can stay healthy this season, they have the potential to be a top-eight seed in the conference.

Beal and Porzingis have been to the All-Star Game, while Kuzma is an NBA Champion (2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers). 

Therefore, they have an intriguing roster that also has solid role players.

As for the Thunder, they have been off to a decent start to the season with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games (they had been expected to be at the bottom of the standings). 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational with averages of 31.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest. 

