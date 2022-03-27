Brandon Ingram And C.J. McCollum's Final Injury Status For Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have two of their best players available.

Brandon Ingram, who had been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, is available and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, C.J. McCollum was on the injury report with an ankle injury, and he is now listed as available for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans are the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 31-43 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

