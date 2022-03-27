Brandon Ingram And C.J. McCollum's Final Injury Status For Pelicans Game

Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram And C.J. McCollum's Final Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game

Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are both available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have two of their best players available.   

Brandon Ingram, who had been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, is available and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, C.J. McCollum was on the injury report with an ankle injury, and he is now listed as available for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Pelicans are the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 31-43 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

