Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Heat Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Sunday."

Ingram has missed the last 27 games, so this will be his 28th straight game out of the starting lineup.

Before getting injured, the former Duke star had been in the middle of a phenomenal season with 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest (while shooting 47.2% from the 46.7% three-point range).

That said, the Pelicans are still one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 26-20 record in 46 games.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and only a half-game behind the Sacramento Kings for the third seed.

However, the Pelicans have gone 3-7 in their last ten games and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they have gone 9-14 in 23 games (they are 17-6 at home).

As for the Heat, they have a 25-22 record in 47 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 14-9 in the 23 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

Earlier this month, the Heat beat the Pelicans 124-98 (in New Orleans) and C.J. McCollum led the way with 21 points and four assists.