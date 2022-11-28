Skip to main content

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Louisiana.   

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful.     

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) listed doubtful for Monday."

Ingram got injured in Friday's 132-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, and he did not return.

The former Duke star is currently averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

He's also been shooting the ball well (47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

The Pelicans are 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have a 6-3 record in the nine games they have hosted in Louisiana.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall and have one of the best rosters in the west.

The key for the Pelicans will be health.

Last season, they played the entire year without Zion Williamson but were still able to make the NBA Playoffs and take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

As for the Thunder, they are 8-12 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the west.

On the road, they have struggled (3-7 in ten games away from Oklahoma).

While their record isn't good, they have been competitive and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played like an All-Star, averaging 31.1 points per contest. 

USATSI_19396152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17827358_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12602815_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19488176_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17783912_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502403_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers-Lakers Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17902742_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Magic-Nets Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19516638_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers' Ivica Zubac Makes History On Sunday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19511739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar