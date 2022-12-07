Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pistons-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Louisiana.

For the game, they will remain without one of their top players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Wednesday."

Ingram has missed the last four games, so this will be his fifth straight game out of the starting lineup.

The former Duke star is currently averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

He is also shooting a very impressive 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans have gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season, as they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record in 23 games.

They are a perfect 4-0 in the last four games that Ingram has missed and 8-2 over the previous ten.

At home, the Pelicans are 9-3 in 12 games, so they are a tough team to beat on their home floor.

As for the Pistons, they are off to a terrible start to the season with a 7-19 record in 26 games.

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and 13.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, who are the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Pistons have gone 4-6, and they are 3-11 in the 14 games they have played on the road away from Michigan.

Last season, the Pelicans lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Pistons have not been to the postseason since 2019.