Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Suns-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Louisiana.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the sixth straight game (toe).

Ingram is off to an excellent start to the season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 47.2% from the field and an excellent 46.7% from the three-point range.

The former Duke star helps make up a big three with C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson, that is one of the most talented trios in the league.

The Pelicans are currently the first seed in the Western Conference with a 16-8 record in their first 24 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak, so they haven't lost since Ingram has been out.

Last season, Zion Williamson was out for the entire season, and they still made the first round of the NBA Playoffs (and took the Suns to six games).

If the Pelicans can stay healthy, they have the potential to make a deep run in the postseason.

At home, they are 10-3 in 13 games and are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Suns, they are just a half-game behind the Pelicans with a 16-9 record in 25 games.

They have been sensational at home with a 12-3 record in 15 games, but the Suns have struggled on the road going 4-6 in ten games.