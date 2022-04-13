Brandon Ingram's Current Injury Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram remains listed as probable for Wednesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening, and for the game Brandon Ingram remains listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The winner of the game will head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the loser will have their season ended and head home for the off-season.

