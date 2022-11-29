Brandon Ingram's Updated Injury Status For Thunder-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Louisiana on Monday night.

For the game, they will be without 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Monday."

The former Duke star has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, he is shooting the ball at a fantastic rate (47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

He got injured in Friday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and did not return.

The Pelicans have one of the best rosters in the NBA, so their most significant key to a successful season will be health.

Right now, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 6-3 in the nine games they have hosted in Louisiana.

Last season, they played the entire year without Zion Williamson and still made the NBA Playoffs (they took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round).

As for the Thunder, they come into the game as the 12th seed in the west with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and in ten games on the road, they have a 3-7 record away from Oklahoma City.