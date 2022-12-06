BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game

Anthony Davis will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

For the game, they will have eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) will start Tuesday."

Davis has been playing some of the best basketball of his career over the last few weeks.

In Friday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis put up 44 points, ten rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

On Sunday night, the Lakers beat the Washington Wizards and Davis had 55 points, 17 rebounds, one assist and three blocks.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest in 20 games.

He has been a big reason for the Lakers turning around their season.

They are 10-12 in their first 22 games, but have been playing much better as of late.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 8-2, and they also come into Tuesday night in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

While they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, they are only 5.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

On the road, the Lakers are 4-6 in ten games.

As for the Cavs, they are 15-9 in 24 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and they are a very impressive 10-1 in 11 games hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.