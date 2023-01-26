BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in action, as head coach Darvin Ham revealed that Anthony Davis will play.

Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Darvin Ham said he expects Anthony Davis to play tonight, for the first time since Dec. 16, when he hurt his foot.

Davis will have a minutes limit:

“He had these boxes that he had to check, and he checked all of them, so we feel comfortable with him (returning) tonight.”"

Trudell also added that Davis will come off the bench.

Davis has missed the last 20 games, so this is a massive boost for the Lakers, who come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Before the injury, the eight-time NBA All-Star had been playing some of the best basketball of his entire career.

His current averages are 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 25 games (he is also shooting 59.4% from the field).

The Lakers are 22-26 in 48 games, but they are only 2.5 games out of the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 12-12 in 24 games at home.

This will be the fourth time the Lakers have played the Spurs this season, and they have already beaten them three times (twice in San Antonio and once in Los Angeles).