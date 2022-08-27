BREAKING: Danilo Gallinari Injured In Game Overseas

On Saturday, new Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari got injured in Italy's 91-84 win over Georgia.

The NBA veteran is currently playing for the Italian national team.

Cesare Milanti of OverTime Storie a Spicchi reports that Gallinari will have an MRI on Sunday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also gave an update on the injury.

Charania: "Initial exams on Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari’s left knee show that the ACL is stable, full tests to come with an MRI on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Good early news."

Gallinari just turned 34-years-old earlier this month, and he has spent the last two seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

Last season, he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 66 regular season games.

He also shot over 38% from the three-point range.

The Hawks won their way through the play-in tournament, but lost to the Miami Heat in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, he helped the Hawks make the Eastern Conference Finals.

Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the Celtics, who are fresh off making the 2022 NBA Finals.

He is expected to be massive addition to their bench.

In addition to the Hawks, he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the 2019 season, he averaged a career-high 19.8 points per contest on over 43% shooting from the three-point range for the Clippers.

He has career averages of 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 728 regular season games.