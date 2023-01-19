Chris Paul has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Arizona.

However, they will be without their starting point guard, as Chris Paul has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (hip) ruled out Thursday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed each of the last five games, so this will be his sixth straight out of the lineup.

Paul is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 26 games (he's shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range).

Over the last two seasons, he has helped transform the Suns into one of the premier teams in the NBA.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021 and had a 64-18 record during the 2022 regular season.

That said, they come into Thursday night with a 21-24 record in 45 games which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and just 1-9 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been good, with a 14-7 record in 21 games hosted in Arizona.

This will be the first time the Suns have faced off with the Nets during the 2022-23 season.

The Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Nets have gone 14-9 in 23 games away from Barclays Center.