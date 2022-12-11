BREAKING: De'Aaron Fox's Final Injury Status For Kings-Knicks Game

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.

On Sunday night, the Sacramento Kings are facing off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, the Kings will be without their star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who has been ruled out for the second straight contest due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "De'Aaron Fox (foot) ruled out Sunday."

Fox is averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 22 games.

While he has never been an All-Star, the former fifth-overall pick is one of the most exciting guards in the league and is arguably the most important player on the team.

After starting the season 0-4, the Kings (14-10) have gone 14-6 over the last 20 games and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are also only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

On Friday night, the Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio 106-95 (without Fox).

Four different players scored 18+ points.

On the road, the Kings are 6-6 in the 12 games they have played outside of Sacramento, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Knicks, they come into the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 13-13 in the first 26 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Knicks have gone 6-7 in the 13 games they have played at Madison Square Garden.