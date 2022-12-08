BREAKING: Dejounte Murray's Injury Status In Hawks-Knicks Game

Dejounte Murray is questionable to return to Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

UPDATE: Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are in Manhattan taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

During the first half, All-Star guard Dejounte Murray exited the game with an ankle injury.

The Hawks have announced that he will be questionable to return.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain): Questionable to return to tonight’s game"

Murray had spent the first six seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs before being dealt to the Hawks over the offseason.

He was a significant pickup for Atlanta because he joined All-Star point guard Trae Young to form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.

Last season, he put up career numbers when he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in 68 regular season games for the Spurs.

So far, he has been off to a stellar start in his first 24 games with the Hawks.

The former Washington star is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

Before exiting Wednesday’s game, he played four minutes and had two points.

His health is vital to the Hawks, as he is their second-best player.

The Hawks came into the night with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2021, they made the Eastern Conference Finals, and this past season they lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.