BREAKING: DeMar DeRozan's Final Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be without one of their best players when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center in Illinois.

Five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out for the second straight contest due to a quad injury.

Underdog NBA: "DeMar DeRozan (quad) ruled out Friday."

DeRozan is in his second season with the Bulls and is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

So far this year, he has been stellar with averages of 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (on 50.6% shooting from the field).

Before the Bulls, DeRozan played for the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

His career averages are 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Last season, DeRozan helped lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017, but they have not gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Through 42 games, they are 19-23, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Bulls are 11-9 in 20 games hosted at the United Center.

As for the Thunder, they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference and also have a 19-23 record in 42 games.

They are 6-14 in the 20 games they have played on the road.