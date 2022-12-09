BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Kings-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Ohio.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (leg) ruled out Friday."

The former Louisville star is in his first season with the Cavs (he was traded from the Utah Jazz over the offseason) and has been playing sensational to start the year.

He is averaging 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest in 23 games.

In addition, he is shooting an incredible 49.6% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range.

The Cavs have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season (when they still had LeBron James), but with Mitchell, the drought looks like it will end this season.

They are 16-9 in their first 25 games and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Cavs have been outstanding, going 11-1 in 12 games hosted in Ohio.

Mitchell erupted for 43 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in their 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Tuesday night.

Playing the Kings without Mitchell won't be easy.

They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and after starting out 0-4, they have gone 13-6 in their last 19 games (they are 13-10 on the season in 23 games).

On the road, the Kings are 5-6 in 11 games outside of Sacramento, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games.