Giannis Antetokounmpo's Finalized Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center, and for the game, they will have their best player available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for the contest, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Friday."

Antetokounmpo comes into the night averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest on 56.9% shooting from the field.

He is also one of the best defenders in the NBA and is averaging 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest.

The Bucks have been the best team in the NBA to start the season.

They are a perfect 7-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Pistons (twice).

Even more impressive, they have been without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton for all seven of those games.

Middleton is one of their top-three players (he was an All-Star in 2022), and Connaughton is one of their best bench players.

Both players have also been ruled out for Friday night.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, and this past season they lost in Game 7 of the second round (they did not have Middleton for the entire series).

They are expected to be a contender once again this season.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 4-4 record in their first eight games of the season (they are 3-2 in five games at home).