BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed out Saturday."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) on Friday night 133-129.

The NBA Champion forward played 35 minutes and put up 40 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block.

He is off to a brilliant start to the season with averages of 31.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.

With the loss to the Lakers, the Bucks fell to 15-6 in their first 21 games but are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics (who lost to the Miami Heat on Friday) for the first seed.

On the road, the Bucks are 4-3 in seven games away from Wisconsin, and they have gone 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings (13th seed).

They are 7-15 in their first 22 games and 4-6 in their last ten games.

After starting out the season 3-3, they have gone 4-12 in their last 16 games.

At home, the Hornets are 4-6 in the ten games they have hosted in North Carolina.

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament, while the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.