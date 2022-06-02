Skip to main content

BREAKING: Huge Injury Update About Warriors Star

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Gary Payton II is on track to be available in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening at the Chase Center in California. 

Gary Payton II has been out due to an elbow injury since Game 2 of the second-round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies (he took a hard foul from Dillon Brooks, who got ejected and suspended for the play).   

On Thursday morning, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Payton II is on track to be available in the game.  

Charania's tweet: "Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is on track to dress and be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston tonight, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Remarkable return process for Payton after fracturing his left elbow on May 3"

This is the sixth time in just eight years that the Warriors have been in the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since 2010. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18407203_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update About Warriors Star

By Ben Stinar32 seconds ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Amazing Quote Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_16841998_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18278418_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18391177_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17910800_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LATEST: Game 1 NBA Finals Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Celtics at Warriors Game 1 on Thursday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17983529_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Viral Quote Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago