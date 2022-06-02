BREAKING: Huge Injury Update About Warriors Star
The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening at the Chase Center in California.
Gary Payton II has been out due to an elbow injury since Game 2 of the second-round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies (he took a hard foul from Dillon Brooks, who got ejected and suspended for the play).
On Thursday morning, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Payton II is on track to be available in the game.
Charania's tweet: "Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is on track to dress and be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston tonight, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Remarkable return process for Payton after fracturing his left elbow on May 3"
This is the sixth time in just eight years that the Warriors have been in the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since 2010.
