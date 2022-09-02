Huge Injury Update Reported About Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a very solid season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler on the roster.

They made some big additions (Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan) in the summer of 2021.

DeRozan fit in with the Bulls perfectly as he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game, and was named a starter in the All-Star Game.

Ball also looked like he was the ideal point guard for the roster, but unfortunately, he got injured and only played in 35 games (and missed the entire NBA Playoffs).

On Friday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Jamal Collier reported an update on the former UCLA star.

Collier and Shelburne wrote in the story on ESPN: "Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season because of lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January, sources told ESPN on Friday. While a source reiterated that Ball's knee is structurally sound after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 28, he continued to experience pain while attempting basketball activities as he spent the summer rehabbing in Los Angeles."

This is obviously disappointing news, because the team will need Ball in order to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

The 2017 second overall pick averaged a very solid 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game last season.

He also shot over 42% from the three-point range.

According to StatMuse, the Bulls were 22-13 in the 35 regular season games that Ball played in.

However, they were 24-23 in the 47 regular season games without him.