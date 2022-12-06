BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Heat-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Miami Heat in Tennessee.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) ruled out Monday."

The Grizzlies are coming off a 122-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Michigan on Sunday night, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

Morant played 35 minutes and put up 33 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal.

He is off to a sensational to start to the season with averages of 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 20 games.

The former second-overall pick is also shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

Last season, he made his first All-Star Game and led the Grizzlies to the second round of the NBA Playoffs (they were also the second seed in the Western Conference).

Therefore, they came into this season with a lot of expectations.

So far, they have been good, with a 14-9 record in their first 23 games.

The Grizzlies are tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are also only 2.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the west.

As for the Heat, they come into the night with an 11-12 record in their first 23 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.