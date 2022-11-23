BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Tennessee.

They will have their best player Ja Morant back in the starting lineup for the game.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) will start Tuesday."

Morant got injured on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and missed Sunday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

The former second-overall pick is averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 14 games.

Initially, the Grizzlies had announced that he would be considered "week-to-week," but he only missed one game which is excellent news.

They come into the night with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

After finishing last season with the second-best record in the regular season, they came into this season with high expectations.

Morant made his first All-Star Game last season and is one of the best players in the NBA.

They are lucky to be getting him back against the Kings because they are the hottest team in the west.

The Kings started out 0-4 but have won nine of their last 11 games and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

In 15 games, they have a 9-6 record, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

The Kings are 3-3 on the road, while the Grizzlies are 6-1 at home.