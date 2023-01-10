BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Monday's Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Tennessee.

However, they will be without their All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Via Grizzlies PR: ". @memgrizz status update:

Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia are active and available tonight vs @spurs.

Brandon Clarke, Danny Green, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Ja Morant and Vince Williams Jr. are inactive."

Morant also missed Sunday's 123-118 win over the Utah Jazz, so this will be the second straight game he has been out of the lineup.

He is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest in 33 games.

The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA and come into the night tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 26-13 through 39 games and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

At home, the Grizzlies are 16-3 in the 19 games they have hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.

Earlier this season, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 124-122 (in Texas) in overtime, and Morant led the way with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Spurs are 13-27 through 40 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and have gone 5-13 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from San Antonio, Texas.