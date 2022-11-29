BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Washington, D.C., facing off with the Wizards on Monday night.

During the second half, former first-overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns went down with an injury and had to be helped to the locker room.

The injury sequence was alarming because he fell to the ground without contact and no one else around him.

The Timberwolves have now announced his injury diagnosis and that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Via Timberwolves PR: "Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game."

Towns is one of their best players (and one of the best in the NBA), so hopefully, it is nothing serious.

He came into the night with averages of 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest on 50.8% shooting from the field (he finishes his night with eight points, two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes).

The former Kentucky star is in his eighth season in the NBA after being drafted by the Timberwolves in 2015 (he has spent his entire career with the organization).

They have gotten off to a slow start (10-10) but are one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.

Over the offseason, they acquired Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz (and they also have Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell).

Following the Wizards, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center.