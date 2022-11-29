Skip to main content

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced Karl-Anthony Towns' injury diagnosis.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Washington, D.C., facing off with the Wizards on Monday night. 

During the second half, former first-overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns went down with an injury and had to be helped to the locker room.  

The injury sequence was alarming because he fell to the ground without contact and no one else around him.

The Timberwolves have now announced his injury diagnosis and that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. 

Via Timberwolves PR: "Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game."

Towns is one of their best players (and one of the best in the NBA), so hopefully, it is nothing serious.  

He came into the night with averages of 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest on 50.8% shooting from the field (he finishes his night with eight points, two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes).  

The former Kentucky star is in his eighth season in the NBA after being drafted by the Timberwolves in 2015 (he has spent his entire career with the organization). 

They have gotten off to a slow start (10-10) but are one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. 

Over the offseason, they acquired Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz (and they also have Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell). 

Following the Wizards, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center.

 

USATSI_19410468_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19372302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10904023_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Michael Porter Jr.'s Updated Injury Status For Rockets-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502705_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lauri Markkanen's Updated Injury Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13442716_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18133273_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Updated Injury Status For Thunder-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18123336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
News

Magic And Nets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar