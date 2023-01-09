BREAKING: Kevin Durant's Injury Diagnosis Revealed

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets announced Kevin Durant's injury diagnosis (he got injured in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat).

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat 102-101 in Florida.

However, 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant left the game with a knee injury and did not return (he played 30 minutes and had 17 points).

On Monday, the Nets announced an injury update for Durant.

Nets: "Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks."

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of an outstanding season and has averages of 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 39 games.

He is also shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time, as the Nets have been playing outstanding over the last month.

They have won 13 out of their last 14 games and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-13 record in 40 games (they are currently one game behind the Boston Celtics for first).

Durant is in his third season playing for the Nets, but they have only won just one playoff series during that span.

With how they have played this season, the Nets look like a legitimate contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

The former Texas star is in his 15th season (he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors), and has career averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

On Thursday night, the Nets will resume action when they host the Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.