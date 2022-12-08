BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Warriors-Jazz Game

Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

On Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Salt Lake City.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out Wednesday."

The former Arizona star is averaging 22.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 26 games.

He is also shooting a fantastic 52.8% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.

The Jazz got off to a hot start to the season but have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games.

They come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

At home, the Jazz have been very good, with an 8-4 record in the 12 games they have hosted in Salt Lake City.

After trading away franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert over the offseason, they were not seen as a playoff team.

That being said, they have looked like a team who will compete for a top-ten seed this season.

As for the Warriors, they will be playing without some of their best players, and they come into the night with a 13-12 record in 25 games.

They are one spot behind the Jazz (eighth seed in the west) and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have struggled with a 2-10 record in 12 games away from the Chase Center.

The two teams played last month, and the Warriors won 129-118 at home.