BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Injury Status In Bucks-Rockets Game

Khris Middleton got injured in Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas playing the Houston Rockets.

During the game, three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton injured his ankle.

The Bucks have now announced that he will not return for the remainder of the night.

Bucks: "Khris Middleton is OUT for the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain."

Middleton finishes his outing after only playing six minutes (he did not score).

This is unfortunate for the Bucks and Middleton, considering he has already missed 21 games.

After having wrist surgery over the offseason, he missed the first 20 games of the 2022-23 season.

Coming into the night, he had averages of 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest in four games.

Last season, he made his third trip to the NBA All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 66 games.

He is in his tenth season with the franchise and is arguably the second-best player on the team.

In 2021, Middleton was a huge reason why they were able to make it all the way to the NBA Finals and win the title.

So far this season, the Bucks have the second-best record in the entire NBA (19-6 in 25 games) and are only one game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks are 7-3 in ten games.