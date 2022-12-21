BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

However, they will be without three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed out Wednesday."

Middleton missed the first 20 games of the season after having wrist surgery over the offseason.

In seven games, he is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, he made the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

Even with his limited availability and slow start, the Bucks are off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 22-8 in their first 30 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 7-3, and on the road, they are 8-5 in 13 games away from Wisconsin.

As for the Cavs, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-11 record in 32 games (they are 2.0 games behind the Bucks).

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Cavs are a tough team to beat, with a 15-2 record in 17 games hosted in Ohio.

The two teams most recently faced off on November 25 in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won 117-102.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes of playing time.