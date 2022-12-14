BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Pistons-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is available for Wednesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in North Carolina.

For the game, they will have their best player back in action, as LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available.

Via Hornets PR: "UPDATE: @hornets guard LaMelo Ball will be active and available for tonight’s game vs DET.""

Ball has missed the last 11 games with an ankle injury (he also missed the first 13 games of the season), so this will only be his fourth game.

In the three games that he has played, he is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

Last season, the former third-overall pick made the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

The Hornets have not been a good team this season.

They come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-20 record in their first 27 games.

Currently, the Hornets are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, they have gone 4-9 in 13 games hosted in Charlotte.

As for the Pistons, they are the only team in the east that is worse than the Hornets.

They are 7-22 in their first 29 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pistons have gone 3-7, and on the road, they are 3-13 in 16 games played outside of Michigan.

This will be the first time that the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.