BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Injured In Pacers-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury but has returned to play for the Charlotte Hornets in each of the last three games.

Unfortunately, the 2022 NBA All-Star stepped on a fan's foot during Wednesday's game at home against the Indiana Pacers and appeared to hurt his ankle.

He could be seen expressing substantial pain, and according to Underdog NBA, he had to be helped off the court.

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball had to be helped off court Wednesday after reaggravating same left ankle injury. Got hurt stepping on a fan's foot."

Ball finished the game with 26 points (10/17 shooting from the field), six assists and two steals.

The Hornets lost the game by a score of 125-113 to drop to 4-12 in 16 games on the season.

After starting out the season 3-3, they are now 1-9 in their last ten games.

However, the more significant concern is the health of Ball.

He is the face of the franchise and by far their best player, so the team needs him in a big way.

They went 3-10 in the first 13 games without him, and on Monday night, he helped them snap an eight-game losing streak (112-105 win over the Orlando Magic) in his second game back.

Last season, the 2020 third-overall pick averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in just his second season in the NBA.

He has the potential to one day (soon) be a superstar and is an exceptional playmaker.