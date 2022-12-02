BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Bucks Game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Wisconsin to face off with the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the game, they will have their two best players available, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) available to play Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) available to play Friday."

James comes into the night with averages of 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest in 14 games.

As for Davis, he is averaging 26.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest in 18 games.

The Lakers enter the night with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

After a rough start to the year, they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

In their last game, they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) 128-109 on Wednesday evening.

Their biggest struggles have come on the road, where they are just 2-6 in eight games.

The only two wins they have away from Los Angeles are when they beat the San Antonio Spurs (who are on a nine-game losing streak) in Texas (twice).

They will need big performances from Davis and James on Friday because the Bucks are 15-5 in their first 20 games and 11-2 in 13 games at home.

The Bucks are also the second seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a three-game winning streak after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks.