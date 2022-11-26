Skip to main content

BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas.

The two teams played Friday night, and the Lakers won 105-94.  

For the game on Saturday, LeBron James was on the injury report, but he will play. 

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) will play Saturday."

James missed five straight games before returning on Friday night.   

In his return, the four-time NBA Champion put up 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes.      

He shot 8/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range. 

At 37, he is still one of the best players in the NBA, but the Lakers have not been good this season.  

The team is 4-1 in its last five games but 6-11 in 17 total games. 

With the win on Friday, they are now 1-6 in seven games played on the road. 

On the season, James has played in 11 games and has averages of 24.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. 

He is shooting 45.8% from the field but only 24.0% from the three-point range.

This is his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers (he signed with the organization in the summer of 2018). 

They won the NBA Championship in 2020 but have missed the playoffs in two of the four seasons he's been on the team. 

Currently, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, while the Spurs (6-14) are the 14th seed. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_19504007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16152469_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18219903_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19395672_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17035543_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19359092_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jonathan Kuminga Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Jazz

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19336918_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Raptors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19382976_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19493907_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Steph Curry Going Viral

By Ben Stinar