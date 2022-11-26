BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas.

The two teams played Friday night, and the Lakers won 105-94.

For the game on Saturday, LeBron James was on the injury report, but he will play.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) will play Saturday."

James missed five straight games before returning on Friday night.

In his return, the four-time NBA Champion put up 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes.

He shot 8/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.

At 37, he is still one of the best players in the NBA, but the Lakers have not been good this season.

The team is 4-1 in its last five games but 6-11 in 17 total games.

With the win on Friday, they are now 1-6 in seven games played on the road.

On the season, James has played in 11 games and has averages of 24.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

He is shooting 45.8% from the field but only 24.0% from the three-point range.

This is his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers (he signed with the organization in the summer of 2018).

They won the NBA Championship in 2020 but have missed the playoffs in two of the four seasons he's been on the team.

Currently, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, while the Spurs (6-14) are the 14th seed.