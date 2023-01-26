BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California.

They are already 3-0 against the Spurs this season.

For the game, the Lakers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Wednesday."

The four-time NBA Champion is in the middle of an outstanding season, and even at the age of 38, is one of the top ten players in the league.

He is coming off a game where he had 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block (the Lakers lost 133-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers).

In addition, he is currently averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 38 games (he is also shooting 50.9% from the field).

Over the last five games, James has scored 37+ points three times and 46+ points two times.

Right now, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record in 48 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 12-12 in 24 games at home.

James is in his fifth season with the franchise and led them to the NBA Championship in 2020.

However, they have missed the postseason in two out of the first four seasons.

As for the Spurs, they are 14-33 in 47 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they are 5-16 in 21 games away from San Antonio.