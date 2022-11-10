BREAKING: LeBron James Injury Update

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 114-101.

However, the more significant concern was that LeBron James left with an injury and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium relays that he is now day-to-day and will be listed as doubtful for their next game (on Friday night) against the Sacramento Kings.

Charania: "Lakers star LeBron James is day-to-day due to a left adductor strain. He is doubtful to play Friday vs. Kings."

In addition, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported what head coach Darvin Ham said about James on Thursday.

McMenamin: "Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron James will be day-to-day with his groin injury. Ham says the MRI showed that James has a strained left adductor. Of note: By virtue of a scheduling quirk, James could take eight days off in this next stretch and only miss two games."

James is currently averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest this season.

However, the 37-year-old is shooting 23.9% from the three-point range.

The Lakers are also off to a miserable start to the 2022-23 season.

After going 33-49 last season, this had been expected to be a bounce-back season.

They are currently 2-9 in their first 11 games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

In addition, they started the season 0-5.

James is their best player, so his health will be vital in keeping their playoff hopes alive early in the season.

Before exiting the game against the Clippers, the four-time NBA Champion had 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals (on 12/22 shooting from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range).