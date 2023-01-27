BREAKING: Luka Doncic’s Injury Diagnosis Reported

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 99-95 in Arizona.

However, their best player (All-Star Luka Doncic) exited the game in the first quarter with an injury.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an injury update on the former third-overall pick.

Via Wojnarowski: "After hurting his left ankle in victory over Suns on Thursday, Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic is expected to be day-to-day with what's described as a "mild sprain," sources tell ESPN."

The good news is that the injury does not appear to be anything serious, based on Wojnarowski's report.

Doncic is by far the most important player on the Mavs and is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season.

He has incredible averages of 33.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

In addition, Doncic is shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

Before Thursday's game against the Suns, he had been named as a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The 23-year-old is in his fifth season in the NBA, and this will be his fourth time being an All-Star.

As for the Mavs, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record in 50 games.

They are only a half-game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans (who are tied for the fourth seed).

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2011.

They will play their next game on Saturday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.