BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Status For Rockets-Mavs Game

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Houston Rockets in Texas, but they will be without their best player for the game.

All-Star Luka Doncic has been ruled out due to rest.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (rest) ruled out Wednesday."

Doncic and the Mavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101 on Tuesday evening (at home), and the superstar forward had 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

However, he played 40 minutes, so it makes sense why early in the season, they would want to give him a break on the second night of a back-to-back.

The former third-overall pick has been sensational this season, with averages of 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest.

He's also been playing well on defense getting 2.1 steals per contest.

That being said, he is averaging 37.2 minutes of playing time per contest which is the most in the entire NBA.

The Mavs come into the night with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and an impressive 7-1 in the eight games that they have played at home.

As for the Rockets, they come into the night as the worst team in the NBA.

They are 2-12 in their first 14 games (the only team with less than three wins) and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 1-9 in ten games.