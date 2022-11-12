BREAKING: Massive News About LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is one of the best young stars in the NBA, but the former third-overall pick has yet to play in a game due to an ankle injury.

However, the Charlotte Hornets have listed their All-Star guard as questionable for Saturday's game in Florida against the Miami Heat.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball could make his season debut tonight vs. Miami as he has been upgraded to questionable. Charlotte is off to a 3-10 start to the season without Ball."

While this does not guarantee Ball will play, it's exciting news because he has been listed as out for the first 13 games of the season.

At first, the Hornets started with a 3-3 record in their first six games, but they have since lost seven games in a row.

They also played the Heat in Florida on Thursday night and were competitive (losing 117-112 in overtime).

They went into the fourth quarter trailing by 11 points but were able to win the period by a score of 31-19 to force overtime.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the team with 29 points and seven rebounds, and veteran center Mason Plumlee had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

However, they allowed Jimmy Butler to go off for 35 points, ten rebounds and eight assists.

Last season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest in his second season in the NBA.

He has the potential to be a superstar at some point in the near future.