BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Bucks Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are in Wisconsin to face off with the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, they will be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hamstring) ruled out Wednesday."

Jokic missed two games in a row before returning on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (the Nuggets won 99-98).

The two-time MVP is in the middle of a tremendous season with averages of 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest (he is also shooting 62.9% from the field).

Against the Pelicans, he had 25 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists and one steal.

With the way Jokic has played, it's possible that he could end up winning his third MVP in a row.

The Nuggets are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 34-14 record in 48 games and 2.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies (the second seed).

Over the last ten games, they are 9-1, and they are 12-10 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Denver, Colorado.

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record in 47 games.

They are 6-4 in the last ten games and an outstanding 18-5 in 23 games at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off this season.

Before Jokic had won two MVPs in a row, Giannis Antetokounmpo had won the previous two.