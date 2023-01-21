BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Colorado.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as Nikola Jokic has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hamstring) listed out Friday."

The two-time MVP has outstanding averages of 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 62.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

The Nuggets come into Friday's game as the best team in the Western Conference with a 32-13 record in 45 games.

They are a half-game ahead of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets have gone 9-1, and they are also in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

At home, they have been brilliant, with a 21-3 record in 24 games hosted in Denver, Colorado.

As long as the Nuggets can stay healthy, they should be seen as a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.

Earlier this season, the Nuggets beat the Pacers (on the road) 122-119, and Jokic had 24 points, four rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes of playing time.

As for the Pacers, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-14 in 22 games played away from Indianapolis.