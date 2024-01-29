Skip to main content

    BREAKING: OG Anunoby's Updated Injury Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

    OG Anunoby has been ruled out for Monday's game.

    On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.  

    Right before the game, starting forward OG Anunoby was ruled out.  

    Via New York Knicks PR: "OG Anunoby (right elbow inflammation) is out tonight at Charlotte."

    Anunoby has played in 41 games this season and is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.  

    He has been an excellent addition to the Knicks (after getting traded via the Toronto Raptors).  

    Right now, the Knicks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in their first 46 games. 

    They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and are 8-2 over their last ten games. 

    Most recently, the Knicks beat the Miami Heat by a score of 129-105, and Anunoby had 19 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals while shooting 8/14 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.  

    Following the Hornets, the Knicks will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden. 

    As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-34 record in their first 44 games.

    They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 2-8 over their last ten games. 

    Following the Knicks, the Hornets will remain at home to host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening.

