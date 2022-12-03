BREAKING: Paul George's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Clippers Game

Paul George has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Sacramento Kings.

However, they will remain without seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who has been ruled out for the seventh straight contest.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) ruled out Saturday."

The former Fresno State star is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 16 games.

After missing a large chunk of last season, he has looked good so far.

The Clippers enter the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-10 record in their first 23 games.

They have played well, considering their two best players continue to miss time (Kawhi Leonard has also been ruled out for his sixth straight game).

If the Clippers get healthy, they will be a legitimate contender to finish as a top-four seed.

The duo of George and Leonard is one of the most talented in the entire NBA, but health has been a problem over the last few seasons.

In 2022, they missed the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

Going up against the Kings without Leonard and George will not be easy.

The Kings are 11-9 in their first 20 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.

In addition, they are 7-3 in their last ten games and 11-5 in their previous 16 games.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, but there is an excellent chance they can end the drought in 2023.