BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Hawks Game

Trae Young has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Trae Young has been ruled out for the contest.

Young is averaging 27.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest in 21 games.

The superstar point guard is in his fifth season in the NBA and has already started in the All-Star Game two different times.

He's also led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in the last two seasons and, in 2021, led them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks enter the night tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 12-10 in their first 22 games and 7-4 in the 11 games they have played at home.

In their last game, they defeated the Orlando Magic (125-108) in Florida on Wednesday night.

Young had 30 points and 14 assists in the victory.

As for the Nuggets, they are off to a great start to the season with a 14-7 record in their first 21 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are a very impressive 8-5 in the 13 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

If they can remain healthy, they have the potential to be a contender in the Western Conference.