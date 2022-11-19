BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status For Magic-Pacers Game

On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Indianapolis, and for the game, they will have one of their best players available.

Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available for the contest, and he will be in the starting lineup, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Smith, Turner on Saturday."

He got injured in Friday's win over the Houston Rockets, so he is already back in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back which is a good sign.

The former 12th-overall pick has played like an All-Star to start the season.

He is averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest.

In addition, the Pacers are 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a better record than the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and other notable teams.

A large part of their success has been the play of Haliburton.

Coming into the season, they had been seen as potentially one of the worst teams in the league.

Currently, they have won three games in a row and have an excellent chance to keep the winning streak going.

Through their first 16 games, the Magic are 5-11, but they are coming off a win over the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Friday night.

They are the 13th seed in the east and 1-6 in seven games on the road.