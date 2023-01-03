BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Monday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Pennsylvania, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson got injured during the game, and the team announced that he will not return for the remainder of the night.

Pelicans: "Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game"

Williamson finishes his night with 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes of playing time (he also shot 10/12 from the field).

The 2019 first-overall pick missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season but has played phenomenally in his return to action this year.

He is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 28 games.

In addition, he is shooting 60.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans came into the night tied with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference (they are one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed).

They are 23-13 in 36 games and have gone 5-5 in their last ten.

Last season (without Williamson), the Pelicans made the NBA Playoffs and took Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

Therefore, if they can have a healthy season this year, they have a chance to be a contender in the Western Conference.

Following the game against the 76ers, the Pelicans will return home to host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening in New Orleans, Louisiana.