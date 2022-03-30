Skip to main content
Steve Nash Gives Update On Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke about Ben Simmons before the Nets took on the Detroit Pistons.

Before the Brooklyn Nets faced the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening, Steve Nash met with the media.  

One of the talking points was an update on Ben Simmons, who has yet to suit up in a game for the Nets since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers last month. 

Reporter: "Has Ben been able to do anything more the last few days?"

Nash: "No."

Reporter: "Has he had another MRI? We know he had one a few weeks ago." 

Nash: "I don't believe so, no."

