2 Key Brooklyn Nets Players Will Miss First Game

The Brooklyn Nets finished up their final preseason game on Friday evening with a 112-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They will now play their first regular season game on Wednesday evening when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center.

However, they will not have two of their critical role players for the game.

FantasyLabs NBA relayed that the Nets have announced Seth Curry and Joe Harris have both been ruled out.

Harris had ankle surgery last season and only played in 14 games, while Curry had ankle surgery over the offseason.

Both players will be vital to the success (or disappointment) that the Nets could have this season.

In 2021, Harris averaged 14.1 points per contest on 47.5% shooting from the three-point range.

At the time, he was arguably a top-five three-point specialist in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nets picked up Curry at the trading deadline last season (in the James Harden trade) and he did very well for them.

In 19 regular season games for the Nets, Curry averaged 14.9 points on 46.8% shooting from the three-point range.

The Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past season (by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics), but they have All-Stars Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, so they should be expected to be an elite team.

Durant and Irving have played together for each of the last two seasons, but they have only won just one playoff series in that time period.