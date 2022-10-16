Skip to main content
BREAKING: 2 Key Brooklyn Nets Players Will Miss First Game

BREAKING: 2 Key Brooklyn Nets Players Will Miss First Game

According to FantasyLabs NBA, the Brooklyn Nets have announced that Seth Curry and Joe Harris have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets finished up their final preseason game on Friday evening with a 112-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

They will now play their first regular season game on Wednesday evening when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. 

However, they will not have two of their critical role players for the game. 

FantasyLabs NBA relayed that the Nets have announced Seth Curry and Joe Harris have both been ruled out. 

Harris had ankle surgery last season and only played in 14 games, while Curry had ankle surgery over the offseason. 

Both players will be vital to the success (or disappointment) that the Nets could have this season.

In 2021, Harris averaged 14.1 points per contest on 47.5% shooting from the three-point range.

At the time, he was arguably a top-five three-point specialist in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nets picked up Curry at the trading deadline last season (in the James Harden trade) and he did very well for them.

In 19 regular season games for the Nets, Curry averaged 14.9 points on 46.8% shooting from the three-point range.

The Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past season (by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics), but they have All-Stars Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, so they should be expected to be an elite team.

Durant and Irving have played together for each of the last two seasons, but they have only won just one playoff series in that time period. 

More on the Brooklyn Nets can be read here 

USATSI_17485091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

2 Key Brooklyn Nets Players Will Miss First Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19231803_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Waive 3 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16904121_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235725_168388303_lowres
News

New Orleans Pelicans Waive Former Pacers and Celtics Forward Kelan Martin

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19222952_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets Waive Chasson Randle

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18684684_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17480723_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Utah Jazz Waive Cody Zeller

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19208733_168388303_lowres
News

San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17436851_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Boston Celtics Waive Forward Jake Layman

By Brett Siegel