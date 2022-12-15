Bucks And Grizzlies Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out Joe Ingles, Jrue Holiday and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Meanwhile, MarJon Beauchamp is probable, while AJ Green has been upgraded to available.

As for the Grizzlies, they will be without Desmond Bane and Danny Green, while Vince Williams Jr. is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-7 record in their first 27 games.

In their last game, they beat the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors 128-111 at home in Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 7-4, while they are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a 128-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at home.

Tyus Jones led the way with 22 points and 11 assists.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

Right now, the Grizzlies are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 18-9 in their first 27 games and a very impressive 12-2 in 14 at home.

Both teams lost in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.