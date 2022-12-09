Bucks And Mavs Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Dallas, Texas, to take on the Mavericks.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks will be without Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews.

As for the Mavs, they have ruled out McKinley Wright IV, Jaden Hardy and Tyler Dorsey.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 18-6 in their first 24 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3 and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 6-3 in the nine games they played outside of Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a brilliant start to the season with averages of 32.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 20 games.

As for the Mavs, they are 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Currently, they are on a three-game winning streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Mavs have been fantastic, with a 10-3 record in the 13 games they have hosted in Dallas.

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal to start the season, with averages of 34.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 23 games.

The two teams faced off in Wisconsin last month, and the Bucks won 124-115.