Bucks And Pacers Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The Bucks have ruled out Bobby Portis and Serge Ibaka, while MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green are questionable.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable.

As for the Pacers, they will be without Daniel Theis, Tyrese Haliburton and Kendall Brown.

Trevelin Queen, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are all questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams last faced off earlier this month in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won 132-119.

Jrue Holiday led the way with 35 points and 11 assists.

The Bucks enter the night tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 31-17 in 48 games, and 6-4 in their last ten.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 12-12 in the 24 games they have played outside of Wisconsin.

As for the Pacers, they were one of the best surprises in the league to start the season.

However, they have cooled off over the last four weeks, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Pacers are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-26 record in 50 games.

At home, they have been superb, going 16-9 in the 25 games they have hosted in Indianapolis.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (Game 7 to the Boston Celtics), while the Pacers missed the postseason.